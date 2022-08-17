They’ve been married for four years now, but Hailey Bieber has admitted that her marriage to Justin Bieber still takes “a lot of work” on both sides.

Speaking in the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar, in which she features on the cover, Hailey dished on her marriage to the pop star, while discussing how the pair navigated a multitude of health issues between them.

“I just think life is changing all the time,” the model said. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues.”

“You have to figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse’. Like, that’s for real!” she said.

“At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.”

The young couple has faced their fair share of hardships over the past few months, with Hailey suffering a stroke and Justin being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“[It was] definitely the scariest moment of my life,” Hailey shared on Instagram after her health scare.

“The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed. That I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life.”

Meanwhile, Justin later discovered he had contracted the rare virus that affects nerves in the face after it became partially paralysed.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face,” he explained in a video last month.

“This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face.”

“It will go back to normal. [It will take] time, and we don’t know how much time that’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now. But in the meantime, I’m gonna rest.”

