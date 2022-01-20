The members of Halestorm have all been confirmed to have been unharmed after their tour bus caught fire on Thursday morning (January 20).

Guitarist Joe Hottinger announced on social media that himself and his bandmates were sleeping in hotel rooms overnight and were awakened early in the morning to find their “bus burning down”.

“Old Halestorm has a night for the books,” he wrote on his Instagram page. “We were all in our hotel rooms last night and we woke up to our bus burning down at 3AM.”

“What matters is that no one was hurt,” he clarified.

Their security pulled out guitars and luggage before the fire could consume everything, but some items were still lost. “But it was just stuff,” Hottinger wrote.

Halestorm is on the road with Evanescence as part of their rescheduled U.S. tour dates where they’re co-headlining.

The two bands first toured together in 2012. Evanescence singer Amy Lee was featured on the track ‘Break In’ on Halestorm’s 2020 Reimagined EP. Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale also lent her voice to provide backing vocals for Evanescence’s ‘Use My Voice’, even appearing in the music video.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Halestorm is touring to promote their latest single ‘Back From The Dead’, which recently became the band’s 6th No. 1 at rock radio.

It looks like the burning down of their tour bus won’t hinder their plans for the tour, with Hottinger concluding his post with: “The best part is that tonight, we will rock. Looking forward to playing some music and forgetting about things being on fire. See you tonight Worcester!”

Lzzy Hale also took to Twitter and Instagram to post about the event. “Like Joe said in his post, we lost some stuff, but so grateful that it was only stuff and no one was sleeping on the bus last night,” she wrote.

Thank you to everyone for the well wishes. Like Joe said in his post,we lost some stuff, but so grateful that it was only stuff and no one was sleeping on the bus last night. I’m still shook, and emotions are a bit high today.But looks like the universe is not done with us yet! — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) January 20, 2022

She showed a bit of dark humour on Instagram, saying: “When you sing ‘I am the fire’ and the universe takes it literally”.

When you sing “I am the fire” and the universe takes it literally pic.twitter.com/2Yko0KEN9N — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) January 20, 2022

Check out the latest single from Halestorm, ‘Back From The Dead’ here: