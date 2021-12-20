It sounds like Halestorm‘s upcoming fifth studio album is going to be a fascinating one, with Lzzy Hale revealing that making “it was the most difficult, maddening, and rewarding process yet.”

The hard rock band’s lead singer discussed the new album in a couple of Instagram posts over the weekend. “We are listening to final mixes of our new album today,” she wrote alongside a series of pictures of her and guitarist Joe Hottinger. “These shots were captured by @judyhwon right after we got dropped off at home after living in a tour bus for weeks.

Talk about time travel… We dove right into listening and creating song sequences to best tell our story. I’m so proud of this album. It was the most difficult, maddening, and rewarding process yet. Y’all ain’t ready for this beast.”

That was followed by another post with a stylised picture of Hale in a recording studio. “This is me listening to our new album, mixed and mastered, in its entirety last night,” she captioned it. “Photo captured by @thejoestorm . I’m so grateful to my entire team for their incredible hard work, passion and patience.

I’m also grateful for my bandmates that stepped up to make this album magic. I can’t wait to unleash this beast into the world. Holy fuck. Happy Holidays.”

The band last released an album in 2018, the well-received Vicious. It was a top 10 hit in the U.S., reaching eighth on the U.S. Billboard 200, and also reached number 16 on the ARIA Album Chart.

While you wait for the follow-up to Vicious – expected in 2022 – Halestorm recently announced a special livestream concert. Titled “Happy Hale-I-days”, it’s set to take place on Thursday, December 23rd. You can find out more details about the livestream here.

