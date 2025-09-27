Halsey is gearing up for her highly anticipated ‘Back to Badlands’ tour with a combination of medical treatments and intense preparation.

The US singer-songwriter recently shared updates on her health journey while preparing for the anniversary tour celebrating her 2015 debut album Badlands.

The tour will see Halsey perform the entire Badlands album alongside deep cuts and B-sides from her early career. Speaking candidly about her preparation process, she revealed in a recent TikTok video that she has undergone additional chemotherapy sessions and had a new port placed as part of her ongoing treatment for lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, both diagnosed in 2022.

“Just did another few sessions of chemo, had a new port placed,” Halsey shared with her followers. “We just put the ‘Back to Badlands’ show together, and it’s gonna be unbelievable, so amazing.”

The tour holds particular significance for Halsey, who battled her diagnoses quietly for two years before revealing her health struggles through her fifth studio album The Great Impersonator, released last October. When first diagnosed, Halsey worried about the milestones she might not achieve, with a Badlands anniversary tour being chief amongst her concerns.

The tour represents more than nostalgia for Halsey. “The ‘Back to Badlands’ tour really is about everything Badlands is about, but in the context of what I’ve learned now and which of those subjects remain in my life, which ones I’ve grown from, and which ones have changed,” she told Rolling Stone.

Halsey acknowledged the unique experience of revisiting decade-old material while recognising ongoing personal struggles. “There’s a really humbling experience as a musician when you sing a song that you wrote 10 years ago and you realise that it’s still relevant, and you’re like, ‘I guess I haven’t learned my goddamn lesson.'”

Australian fans can expect to see Halsey bring the ‘Back to Badlands’ tour Down Under in February.