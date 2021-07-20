Congratulations are in order! Halsey and her partner Alev Aydin have welcomed their first child together.

Halsey took to Instagram to announce baby Ender Ridley Aydin’s arrival, who was born on Wednesday, July 14th.

“Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” she wrote, alongside a black and white image of the newborn resting on her chest.

The singer first announced her pregnancy back in January, after having previously opened up about struggling with her reproductive health due to endometriosis.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that she had gotten pregnant the year before her career took off, but suffered a miscarriage prior to a scheduled performance.

She went on to describe the show as “the angriest performance that [she’d] ever done in [her] life.”

“That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a fucking human being any more’,” she said.

“This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up.”

On top of that, she also told Rolling Stone in 2019 that she was considering freezing her eggs over fears that her endometriosis would affect her ability to become pregnant.

Upon the release of her record Manic last year, she explained in the album notes that the song ‘More’ was about her fertility struggles, writing, “I’ve been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that. For a long time, I didn’t think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me.”

More recently, she set the record straight over rumours about her baby’s conception over on her Instagram stories.

“Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?” she said. “My pregnancy was 100 per cent planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way.”

Check out the first pictures of Halsey with her newborn child: