Last week, Halsey blew us away with the reveal of the cover-art of her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Now, the singer has upped the ante by announcing the release of an hour-long film accompanying the album, bearing the same title. Halsey just dropped the trailer for the same, and boy is it chilling.

“The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth,” says reads the opening line of trailer, which describes the story as an account of the ‘lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth’. The trailer shows Halsey in contrasting settings of joy and vicious pain, from which she finally emerges with a newfound understanding of who she is.

The movie’s music is set to Halsey’s upcoming album, which was produced by Grammy and Academy Award winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.

In a statement accompanying the reveal of her album cover last week, Halsey described the album as an account of the ‘joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth’.

“The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully,” she stated.

“My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.” she said in the statement.

Check out the trailer for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, starring Halsey: