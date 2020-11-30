The 2021 Grammys have been embroiled in controversy since unveiling the list of nominees for next years awards ceremony.

Following the nominee announcement, The Weeknd took to Twitter to criticise the awards show for corruption after failing to receive a single nomination despite releasing his critically-acclaimed record After Hours and chart-dominating single ‘Blinding Lights.’ The latter of which broke the record for the most weeks spent atop Billboard‘s Radio Songs airplay chart.

The Weeknd took to Twitter to condemn the ceremony, simply writing: “The Grammys remain corrupt,” he wrote. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

Pop juggernaut Halsey has since taken to social media to share a lengthy statement adding to the discourse, accusing the ceremony of “taking bribes” and admitting that success within the Recording Academy can largely be chalked up to knowing the right people.

“I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations,” she wrote.

“The Grammys are an elusive process,” she continued. “It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not bribes.’

“And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show.”

“Perhaps sometimes it is (!!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture,” Halsey added. “Just wanted to get that off my chest. @theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too [woman shrugging emoji] perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”

Halsey released her third studio album, Manic, back in January.