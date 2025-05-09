American singer-songwriters Halsey and Amy Lee have teamed up on impassioned single “Hand That Feeds.”

Both singers show off their striking vocals trading verses before coming together in an emotional chorus on the track, featured in the upcoming film set in the John Wick universe, Ballerina.

The track was teased by Halsey on Wednesday in a brief snippet posted to social media, featuring Halsey and Lee harmonising over a haunting piano and a chilling siren-like drone, singing, “Too late ’cause you know you can’t turn around and bite the hand that feeds.”

“I really hope I see some of you guys on the ‘For My Last Trick’ tour,” Halsey added. The artist will be hitting the road in support of their 2024 album The Great Impersonator starting May 10th. “Here is something to hold you over … (the answer is yes, I am freaking out about it).”

The collaboration marks a personal achievement for Halsey, a lifelong fan of Evanescence. While promoting The Great Impersonator, Halsey dressed up as Lee while paying homage to their musical heroes.

Halsey would later go on to call Lee their “OG dark rock queen” in an October Instagram post. They even shared a childhood photo wearing an Evanescence tee, commenting that they “wore that shirt into the ground.”

Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves, is set to hit Australian cinemas on June 5th. For Halsey and Lee, this marks Halsey’s first release since February’s “Safeword”, and Evanescence’s first since March’s “Afterlife”, which was featured in Netflix’s Devil May Cry.

Meanwhile, Australian indie pop duo Royel Otis have been announced as one of the supporting acts on Halsey’s upcoming US tour. The Sydney-based duo, made up of Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic, will join Halsey for shows in Ontario, Michigan, and Ohio in June.

Halsey, Amy Lee and Evanescence’s “Hand That Feeds.” is out now.