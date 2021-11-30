Halsey has spoken out about approaching Nine Inch Nails rockers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to collaborate, saying that it felt like “writing a letter to Santa” and that calling the duo was “the scariest moment of my life.”

The music legends produced her latest record If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which went on to be nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys for 2022.

“First of all, I thought I was writing a letter to Santa being like, ‘I’ve been a very good girl’,” Halsey said to NME.

“I was just really honest and said I was a huge fan and I’ve been plagiarising you guys for years – badly – and I’m not arrogant enough to believe that I have anything new to offer you, but this album is about pregnancy, gender identity, body horror.

Halsey continued: “The most important thing to me is that this album has tension – it needs to be visceral, or I’m doing a disservice to the message.”

Reznor and Ross agreed to the star’s request, with Halsey explaining that once they began to work together, they found that the three of them weren’t too different after all.

“When we started to unravel a little bit, we saw that underneath all of us are just creatives who just really want to make s**t that their friends think is cool,” they said.

“At the end of the day, if you take away their Oscars and accolades, all of us are just sitting behind our laptops being like,​‘God, I hope they like this’ when you press send. That was really, really cool for me.”

Check out ‘The Tradition’ by Halsey: