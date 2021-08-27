Halsey has spoken out about her pregnancy journey and the criticism they faced throughout it, including that they felt like they were treated like a “teen mum”.

Last month, Halsey and her partner Alev Aydin announced that they welcomed their first child together, with the singer writing on social media at the time, “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021.”

Now, the singer has spoken out about the pressure they faced amid her journey during an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1.

“I’m 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy and it was like, I’m financially independent, I’m pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it,” Halsey said.

“And I got treated like a teen mum a lot of the time.”

“Where people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you’re not married and you’re this.’ And it triggered all of these feelings of shame from when I was younger.

Halsey continued, “It triggered a lot of old feelings of shame in me where I was like, how can you have an opinion, that kind of opinion on me making this decision?”

They added that “flip side” of it would be “that if I don’t and I wait until I’m in my ’30s and I do SNL for the sixth time and have my 7th No. 1 album and whatever. I’d do the same stuff over and over and over again.”

“But then, there’s also, ‘She worked too hard, she never had a family. She’s going to die alone. She was too obsessed with work, she never found someone,'” Halsey added.

“It’s a shame she’s not going to have any kids, her career’s not going to hold her at night.’ OK. So nothing. So fuck ’em and I just was like, I’m going to do what I want to do. You know what I mean? I was like, this is important to me.”

Halsey went on to explain why they chose to avoid social media for the majority of her pregnancy, saying they “had to make a choice”.

“I had to make a choice, especially in my pregnancy, where the girl who’s been the open book for six years, this had to be mine. I was not going to put myself [out there],” the ‘Graveyard’ singer admitted.

“The consequences were too high. The consequences of letting social media stress me out or cause me grief. It’s no longer just me being affected by it.

“There’s a whole other person whose nervous system is being affected by the status of mine. So I had to kind of make that choice.”

