Halsey has revealed that Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriting duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross produced her upcoming album.

The news of her collaboration with the Nine Inch Nails members was announced via a billboard in Los Angeles, just casually.

The sign features the album title If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power written in faint white letters on a black background, along with the words “produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross”.

On top of that, Halsey also shared an Instagram post of the billboard with a snippet of an unnamed song.

“All of this is temporary,” Halsey sings in what serves as the first taste of her follow-up to 2020’s Manic. She has not yet shared details of the release date for the forthcoming single or album.

The pending release of the record comes in what has been a busy time for Halsey, who is currently pregnant with her first child with partner Alex Aydin.

Earlier this month, she posted a series of pregnancy photos that included one where she rested a Nine Inch Nails T-shirt on top of her belly, appearing to hint at her connection to Reznor and Ross.

While Halsey has mainly stayed in the pop lane, she has also branched out into more rock-focused music by collaborating with Yungblug and Travis Barker on ’11 Minutes’ in 2019. She also released ‘Forget Me Too’ with Machine Gun Kelly in 2020.

Check out the Halsey Instagram post announcing her collaboration with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: