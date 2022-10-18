Hamish Anderson, the acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter and Billboard-dubbed “guitar hero”, has unleashed a brand new single and announced his first tour since 2019.

Anderson’s new single “Tea & Sympathy” is blue-eyed-soul with a tip-of-the-hat to Sixties Brit-rock. Recorded remotely mid-pandemic and co-produced with David Davis (Miguel, The War on Drugs, Lauren Ruth Ward), the single may be an experimental groove reinvention, but lyrically, it comes with a warning. “It’s too late for your tea and sympathy,” he sings, putting the song’s muse on notice.

“Recording ‘Tea & Sympathy’ felt very freeing because I felt like the rule book had been thrown out and I followed the muse that took me to this psychedelic hypnotic place,” said Hamish Anderson, “it felt like making an abstract painting.

“I was listening to Paul McCartney’s masterpiece album RAM a lot whilst writing it, as well as The Raconteurs and Harry Nilsson so those types of influences were rattling around my head.”

Stream Hamish Anderson’s “Tea & Sympathy”:

The single arrives alongside the announcement that Anderson is joining George Thorogood & The Destroyers in support of their 45th anniversary celebration, the Good To Be Bad Tour. The tour marks his first local run since toured across Australia with Gary Clark Jnr.

Joining “Bad to the Bone” legend George Thorogood for eleven tour dates, Hamish Anderson will treat fans to the brand new single, plus favourites like “Hold On Me” and “U”, and new releases “Everything Starts Again” and “Morning Light”.

HAMISH ANDERSON in support of GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS’

2022 Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock Tour

THURSDAY OCTOBER 27 – FINAL TIX

CANBERRA THEATRE

Love Blues Roots & Soul? Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

FRIDAY OCTOBER 28 – SOLD OUT

MELBOURNE THE FORUM



SATURDAY OCTOBER 29

MELBOURNE, THE FORUM

MONDAY OCTOBER 31

SYDNEY, ENMORE THEATRE

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1

WOLLONGONG, ANITA’S THEATRE

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2 – FINAL TIX

NEWCASTLE, CIVIC THEATRE

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 4

TOWNSVILLE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5

CAIRNS CONVENTION CENTRE

MONDAY NOVEMBER 7 – SOLD OUT

BRISBANE, FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 8 – NEW SHOW

BRISBANE, FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 10 – FINAL TIX

ADELAIDE, THEBARTON THEATRE



Buy Tickets