The new single from Australian blues star Hamish Anderson, ‘Everything Starts Again’, is an ode to finding the positive light in the darkness.

After being in and out of lockdown last year, the guitarist found hope through the song. “It’s the type of song I feel like I’ve been trying to write for a while and finally with this one I cracked the code on it!” he wrote enthusiastically on Instagram.

The song offers a positive outlook on life, reminding listeners that – as the title suggests – there’s always a second chance. “Just when you think it’s the end / Everything starts again / Can’t go living in pretend / Because everything starts again,” Anderson sings sincerely.

Cheerful harmonies coalesce with upbeat strumming in the song, with a powerful guitar solo included for good measure. It’s a pure classic rock anthem, full of big riffs and emotional storytelling. It recalls the big-hearted sound of Bruce Springsteen or, more recently, The War on Drugs.

Directed by Nicolas Wendl, the music video has a decidedly 80s feel to it: a lycra-clad woman dances joyously to the song while watching Anderson perform on a TV rented from 1984. It’s a wonderful slice of retro filmmaking it’s the perfect song to get you feeling as refreshed and energised as the woman in the video.

It’s been a busy few years for Anderson. After landing a prized spot opening on tour in Australia for Gary Clark Jr., he was set to return to the U.S. for his own solo headlining tour when COVID-19 had other ideas. He knuckled down for the remainder of 2020, performing livestream concerts and video sessions, including being invited to perform on John Lee Hooker’s Facebook page.

Now ‘Everything Starts Again’ follows previous single ‘Morning Light’, which became a favourite during his livestreams.

Love Blues Roots & Soul? Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Blues Roots & Soul Observer.

Check out ‘Everything Starts Again’ by Hamish Anderson: