Alt-rock band Hands Like Houses have announced their first tour since separating from their former record label UNFD as a result of “serious allegations” against the band.

“Australia… We are very excited to announce a small run of shows this December, returning to doing what we love most,” the band’s official account posted on Instagram. The post continued, “Tickets ON SALE NOW via handslikehouses.com.au. Let your pals know, as tickets won’t last long in these intimate venues.”

The Aussie five-piece will be playing in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney this December. They will be playing a separate show on October 28th in Canberra with Grinspoon, Young Monks, Sputnik Sweetheart and Sesame Girl.

In June, it was revealed the band had parted ways with its label UNFD around July last year.

Last year also saw “serious allegations” brought against one of the band members, who hasn’t been identified. The band denies any wrongdoing and issued a statement on the matter in July.

“We would like to address yesterday’s statement by our former label UNFD acknowledging its role in recent events following unfounded allegations made online against one of our band members,” they wrote, pointing people in the direction of the images in the post to see their full statement.

“Hands Like Houses would like to reaffirm our commitment to creating, facilitating and nurturing safe spaces in, through, and around our music. We have no tolerance for harassment or abuse of any kind, and we will continue to engage and consult with a range of independent voices, individuals and organisations, to ensure that is reflected and respected in everything we do.”⁠

The post continued: “We have made a conscious choice to stay silent on the matter to date, having ceased all creative and professional activity as HLH in the interim. Instead, we took that time to genuinely listen to a spectrum of relevant voices and to reflect as a band and as individuals.

“Out of respect for the importance of the broader conversation around assault and abuse in society, and particularly the music community, we intend to refrain from engaging in any further public discussion of the allegations themselves or the deeply personal circumstances we’ve outlined above, or from making any statement or action that identifies any party to them.”

The band’s full statement can be read here.

