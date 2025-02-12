Acclaimed German composer and producer Hans Zimmer has added more dates to his upcoming Australian arena tour in April following huge demand in presales.

Zimmer has added second and final shows in Melbourne and Sydney, on top of his previously announced shows in both cities and in Brisbane. Tickets to all five shows are on sale now.

The live shows are mooted as somewhat of a breathtaking audio-visual experience for fans of all ages – with Zimmer selling out out 20+ shows across 17 cities across the US and Canada last year.

Zimmer has won multiple Accademy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and Grammys, and his extraordinary melodies and modern compositions captivate a huge worldwide fanbase across generations.

With his full band and orchestra behind him, the concerts will include music from the international cinema blockbusters he’s been involved in. They include Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai, Dune, Mission: Impossible, King Arthur, Black Hawk Down, Tears of the Sun and more.

Acclaimed Australian singer Lisa Gerrard will be special guest at the concert – perfroming a selection of the tracks she co-wrote with Zimmer. She’s best known for her haunting vocal work on Gladiator, Mission: Impossible, and Black Hawk Down.

“I’m thrilled to return to Australia with my wonderful band and excited to share this phenomenal show,” said Zimmer. “I love this feeling of uniting my family of extraordinary musicians with you, the audience. Ultimately, the music connects us all, and I promise you this: we will always play our best, straight from the heart.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Hans Zimmer Live – Australia 2025 Tour

Tickets via frontiertouring/hanszimmerlive

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

Thursday, April 24th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 26th April 26th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Sunday, April 27th – NEW SHOW

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, April 29th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, April 30th – NEW SHOW

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC