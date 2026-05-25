Hans Zimmer is heading back to Australia with a brand new live spectacle, bringing his latest live production to arenas across the country.

‘Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level’ will see the Oscar and Grammy winning composer return with what’s being billed as his most ambitious stage production to date, blending orchestral arrangements, electronic sound design, and immersive staging into a large-scale live spectacle.

The Australian run kicks off at Perth’s RAC Arena on October 12th before heading to Adelaide’s AEC Arena on October 15th, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on October 20th, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on October 24th, and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on October 28th.

General on sale tickets will be available from 2pm on Wednesday, June 3rd, following a Frontier members presale from 1pm on Tuesday, June 2nd. All times are local. Sign up for presale here.

Zimmer said the new production was designed to push beyond the expectations of a traditional concert experience. “I want fans to feel like they’re at a rave party or riding a roller coaster. For me, every show is a new voyage of discovery. The greatest challenge is the status quo – you have to do everything in your power to leave it behind and find and create something new.”

Backed by a 19-piece band and a roster of vocalists including Australian singer Lisa Gerrard, the composer’s latest tour has already drawn huge crowds overseas. Earlier this year, ‘The Next Level’ completed a sold-out European run spanning 50 arena shows across 17 countries, playing to more than 600,000 fans.

Zimmer’s catalogue remains one of the most recognisable in modern cinema, spanning scores for films including Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King and Dune. Across his career, the German composer has scored more than 500 projects, with his work contributing to films that have collectively grossed more than US$28 billion worldwide.

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The composer has received two Academy Awards, five Grammys and multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations throughout his career, cementing his status as one of the most influential figures in contemporary film music.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

HANS ZIMMER AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Monday, October 12th

RAC Arena, Perth WA

Thursday, October 15th

AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, October 20th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, October 24th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, October 28th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW