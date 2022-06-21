American pop-rock trio Hanson are adding two extra shows to their Australian and New Zealand tour this year.

Last month, the group announced they were returning to the two countries this November on their RED GREEN BLUE 2022 tour. Following two quick sellouts, however, they’ve now added a show at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Monday, November 7th and Melbourne’s The Forum on Thursday, November 17th.

Frontier Members will be able to access the new shows during a 24-hour presale which kicks off on Thursday, June 23rd at 2pm local time. Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 27th at 2pm local time via Frontier Touring. And with tickets to the previously announced Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Auckland shows selling fast, fans will need to act fast.

Hanson are touring in celebration of 30 years in music and their new album RED GREEN BLUE, released earlier this year. Their 11th studio album contains a unique combination of three solo-led projects wrapped in one release, featuring Taylor Hanson’s Red, Isaac Hanson’s Green, and Zac Hanson’s Blue.

Taylor shared his happiness at increasing the amount of shows on the upcoming tour. “We’re always excited to visit Australia and we’ve been blown away by the response to the RGB World Tour,” he said. What better way is there to celebrate selling out our Melbourne and Perth shows than to add more shows?”

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.

