American pop-rock trio Hanson announced a return to Australia and New Zealand later this year with their RED GREEN BLUE tour, but youngest brother Zac’s old social media posts haven’t been forgotten.

Back in 2020, the band came under fire from fans for failing to post about the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd. Vice also uncovered some damning posts on a deleted Pinterest account owned by Zac, which featured “a trove of pro-gun memes, many of which were racist, transphobic, homophobic and sexist.”

With today’s announcement of their Australian and New Zealand tour dates, some fans have turned to Twitter to remind them that the internet never forgets.

“Zac Hanson is a racist,” one account posted. “Think about that as you guys buy up the Hanson tickets going on sale.”

Zac Hanson was a white supremacist, racist and homophobe and had to remove all his controversial tweets and posts off social media. Well done @BreakfastNews in promoting people like this. Did you do a search before deciding on this promo? Why do the @ABCaustralia do commercials?

“Zac Hanson was a white supremacist, racist and homophobe and had to remove all his controversial tweets and posts off social media,” wrote another user. “Well done @BreakfastNews in promoting people like this. Did you do a search before deciding on this promo? Why do the @ABCaustralia do commercials?”

The local tour will celebrate today’s release of the band’s 11th studio album, RED GREEN BLUE, which combines three solo-led projects from each of the brothers: Taylor’s ‘Red’, Isaac’s ‘Green’ and Zac’s ‘Blue’.

Lead single ‘Child At Heart’ was released in February, followed by ‘Write You A Song’ and ‘Don’t Let Me Down,’ which featured Zach Myers of Shinedown.

The siblings will kick off their local shows at Perth’s Astor Theatre on November 6th, continuing through Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne before heading to Auckland on November 19th.

“This tour is an exciting chance to reunite with our fans all over the world and celebrate three decades of music,” Taylor Hanson said. “We can’t wait to come together with fans across Australia and New Zealand, and share music live on stage once again.”

Hanson may be best remembered for their breakout hit ‘MMMbop’ from their 1997 debut album Middle of Nowhere, which went 5x platinum in Australia. The trio last toured Australia in 2019 in support of their symphonic collection, String Theory.

“Going into our 30th year as a band, we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen,” Isaac Hanson said when RED GREEN BLUE was announced.

The album, which is out today (20th May) was co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer and mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco), and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland).

Tickets for the RED GREEN BLUE tour go on sale next Thursday, May 26th, at 12pm local time, with a Frontier Touring pre-sale kicking off on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hanson RED GREEN BLUE Tour 2022

Sunday, November 6th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Wednesday, November 9th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, November 12th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Monday, November 14th

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, November 16th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, November 19th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ