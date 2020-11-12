Zac Hanson has brought us our latest case of “why tho”. No seriously, this latest news is absolutely questionable.

In the interest of ensuring that we’re on the same page, yes we are referring to Zac Hanson of three-piece, brotherly boy band, Hanson.

While the trio haven’t come a huge way (musically) since their 1997 hit, ‘MMMBop’, it’d be pretty fair to assume that they’d naturally progressed in other facets of their life, up until this year at least. But as it turns out – to the dismay of their fandom, they’ve done anything but.

According to a recent report by Vice, they’ve revealed just how ignorant the brothers supposedly are, shedding light on a series of unfortunate events which were sparked by the tragic death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

At a time when the world needed to come together, rather than to seperate, Hanson’s fandom demanded for the band to speak out on the movement. After the band’s Instagram became flooded with comments and requests, Hanson finally made a post, only to omit “Black Lives Matter”.

Vice reported that as a result of this, Hanson fans in Black and queer communities felt that they were gaslit and ignored by the band (and other fans) in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, even more recently Vice’s report also brings our attention to a (Zac) Hanson-owned, now-deleted Pinterest account which was uncovered by a fan. According to Vice, it’s best described as, “a trove of pro-gun memes, many of which were racist, transphobic, homophobic and sexist.”

And we can only be relieved that it no longer exists. After all of this, the now-divided fandom’s anger has surmounted in a sub-reddit known as, “PostHanson”.

The sub-reddit, which now boasts over 1000 members, exists to document the events that unfolded as well as being a platform to support one another.

Is this totally out of character for the Hanson guys? We can’t say. But if one thing’s for sure, ‘MMMBop’ will never be the same.