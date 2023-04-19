Step on! Happy Mondays are bringing their Greatest Hits tour to Australia and Aotearoa this year.

The ‘Madchester’ legends were one of the biggest bands in Britain in the late ’80s and ‘890s. Led by charismatic frontman Shaun Ryder and backed by the world’s greatest dancer/percussionist Bez, Happy Mondays have crafted songs that are in British indie canon, including “Step On” and “Kinky Afro”.

Their best album, 1990’s wonderfully named Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches, reached number four on the UK Albums Chart, and the signature dance production from Paul Oakenfold was widely praised. The band performed the album in full on their 25th anniversary tour in 2015.

The band will tour Australia and New Zealand in October, performing in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Fremantle (see full dates below). Fans can sign up for a pre-sale for both Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re thrilled to be heading back to Australia and New Zealand,” Ryder says. “The fans there have always shown us so much love, and we can’t wait to give them a show they’ll never forget.”

So if you want to see the original 24-hour party people reminisce on their heyday, this one’s not to be missed. Tickets are available via SBM Presents and Destroy All Lines.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Happy Mondays 2023 Greatest Hits Tour

Tickets available via sbmpresents.com and destroyalllines.com

Tuesday, October 17th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, October 19th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, October 20th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 21st

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, October 24th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, October 25th

Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle, WA

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.