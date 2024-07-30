Aussie punks, listen up: the Hard-Ons are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a massive national tour this year.
Announced today, one of the country’s most influential and enduring punk bands will take to the road for a 40th anniversary tour of both Australia and Europe, with stops planned in the former in Brisbane, Melbourne, Frankston, Geelong, Perth, and many more towns and cities (see full dates below).
To mark the tour announcement properly, the Hard-Ons have released a new single, “Buzz Buzz Buzz”, which you can listen to below. Co-written by Tim Rogers and Peter Black, the pop-drive number is hailed as “our best collaboration so far” by Black.
“When Tim said, ‘I wanna get a little left of centre with the melody on this,’ I was BLOWN away (but not surprised),” Black says.
Coinciding with the 40th anniversary tour is a documentary film about the Hard-Ons, titled The Most Australian Band Ever, which will premiere at SXSW Sydney.
Directed by Jonathan J. Sequeira for production companies Living Eyes and Play Vintage, the doc offers in-depth insight into the band’s long career, with plenty of live footage and interviews included. The doc also features lots of guest appearances by the likes of the Hoodoo Gurus’ Dave Faulkner.
Hard-Ons’ “Buzz Buzz Buzz” is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes.
Hard-Ons 40th Anniversary Australian Tour
Friday, October 18th
Soapbox, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, October 24th
Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet, NSW
Friday, October 25th
La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, October 26th
Paddo RSL, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, October 27th
Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
Thursday, October 31st
Altar, Hobart, TAS
Friday, November 1st
The Tote, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, November 2nd
Singing Bird Studios, Frankston, VIC
Sunday, November 3rd
Red Hill Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC
Monday, November 4th
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
Thursday, November 7th
Amplifier, Perth, WA
Friday, November 8th
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA
Saturday, November 9th
Froth & Fury, Adelaide, SA