Aussie punks, listen up: the Hard-Ons are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a massive national tour this year.

Announced today, one of the country’s most influential and enduring punk bands will take to the road for a 40th anniversary tour of both Australia and Europe, with stops planned in the former in Brisbane, Melbourne, Frankston, Geelong, Perth, and many more towns and cities (see full dates below).

Tickets are on sale now here.

To mark the tour announcement properly, the Hard-Ons have released a new single, “Buzz Buzz Buzz”, which you can listen to below. Co-written by Tim Rogers and Peter Black, the pop-drive number is hailed as “our best collaboration so far” by Black.

“When Tim said, ‘I wanna get a little left of centre with the melody on this,’ I was BLOWN away (but not surprised),” Black says.

Coinciding with the 40th anniversary tour is a documentary film about the Hard-Ons, titled The Most Australian Band Ever, which will premiere at SXSW Sydney.

Directed by Jonathan J. Sequeira for production companies Living Eyes and Play Vintage, the doc offers in-depth insight into the band’s long career, with plenty of live footage and interviews included. The doc also features lots of guest appearances by the likes of the Hoodoo Gurus’ Dave Faulkner.

Hard-Ons’ “Buzz Buzz Buzz” is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes.

Hard-Ons 40th Anniversary Australian Tour

Ticket information available here

Friday, October 18th

Soapbox, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 24th

Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet, NSW

Friday, October 25th

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, October 26th

Paddo RSL, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 27th

Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, October 31st

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, November 1st

The Tote, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 2nd

Singing Bird Studios, Frankston, VIC

Sunday, November 3rd

Red Hill Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC

Monday, November 4th

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Thursday, November 7th

Amplifier, Perth, WA

Friday, November 8th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA

Saturday, November 9th

Froth & Fury, Adelaide, SA