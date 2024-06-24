Lots more exciting up-and-coming artists have been added to SXSW Sydney 2024.

Artists from Australia, Aotearoa, South Korea, India, and many other countries will make their way to SXSW Sydney this October. The event’s programming team Reg Harris and Ruby Miles selected the artists from over 1200 submissions.

Announced today, Auckland dream-pop band Phoebe Rings, Aussie surf rockers The Grogans, Sydney punk-rock outfit The Buoys, cult shoegaze artist RINSE, and historical Indonesian band Voice of Baceprot are some of the new artists who will showcase their music at SXSW Sydney 2024.

They join the likes of Heartbreak High multi-hyphenate Ayesha Madon, rising rappers J-MILLA and Yung Milla, and Colombian psych-rock trio BALTHVS on the lineup.

You can check out the music program artists below. They’ll perform across iconic Sydney venues and music institutions from October 14th-20th.

Last year’s inaugural SXSW Sydney featured rising stars like Miss Kaninna, Inkabee, Radio Free Alice, and Molly Payton.

The inaugural SXSW Sydney also featured a standout session by acclaimed Chicago rapper Chance the Rapper, celebrating 50 years of hip hop.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can view the full list of artists, speakers, workshops, screenings, games, and experiences included in the 2024 program here.

SXSW SYDNEY 2024

Monday, October 14th –Sunday, October 20th

Various Venues, Sydney, NSW

More information via sxswsydney.com

Artist Lineup

00_ (VIC) – 404 (South Korea) – 87dance (South Korea) – Alexander Flood (SA) – Andr (Taiwan) – Ayesha Madon(NSW) – BALTHVS (Colombia) – Brekky Boy (NSW) – Cap Carter (NSW) – Chase Woods (New Zealand) – Clara Benin (Philippines) – COLDWAVE (SA) – Darcie Haven (WA) – Daste. (QLD) – Death Of Heather (Thailand) – Dem Mob (SA) – DoloRRes (VIC) – Dualist Inquiry (India) – Ena Mori (Philippines) – Esha Tewari (NSW) – FACESOUL(United Kingdom) – FELONY. (QLD) – Full Flower Moon Band (VIC) – G.U.N. (NSW) – GODTET (NSW) – Gregor McMurray (NSW) – HighSchool (VIC) – I’mdifficult (Taiwan) – Ixaras (QLD) – Jeshi (United Kingdom) – J-MILLA & Yung Milla (NT) – Joan & The Giants (WA) – Joel Sunny (NSW) – Juice Webster (VIC) – Kara Chenoa(Indonesia) – Kayps (WA) – Maggie Tra (NSW) – MAMMOTH. (VIC) – Maina Doe (NSW) – Manfredo Lament(NSW) – Mali (India) – Mia June (WA) – Mincy(NSW) – Monica Karina (Indonesia) – Mulga Bore Hard Rock (NT) – Mzuki (VIC) – Nauti (New Zealand) – Nick Ward (NSW) – Off The Menu (South Korea) – Outlet Drift (Taiwan) – Phoebe Rings (New Zealand) – RINSE (VIC) – Rowena Wise (VIC) – Ruby Jackson (NSW) – SAHXL (NSW) – Scattered Purgatory (Taiwan) – smol fish (WA) – SSIVIVIV x LIVIGESH (South Korea) – The Buoys (NSW) – The Good Kids (NSW) – The Grogans (VIC) – The Moving Stills (NSW) – Tjaka (QLD) – Total Tommy (NSW) – TUSHAR (SA) – Twine (SA) – Voice Of Baceprot (Indonesia) – YenTing Lo (Taiwan)