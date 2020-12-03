Melbourne folk troubadour Harrison Storm has today unveiled his healing new EP, Be Slow. An intimate collection of songs that deftly explore the nuances of love and loss.

For years, Harrison has finessed his acute and singular sound. A marriage of delicate, classically-inspired fingerpicking intertwined with searing pop melodies. Be Slow is paradoxically buoyant and abyssal. The trudges of love are navigated with a careful kind of optimism.

Harrison worked with alongside producers Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway (who produced and co-wrote Lewis Capaldi’s chart-dominating ‘Grace’) in a converted barn studio in the English countryside. Before returning his hometown of Melbourne to complete the EP with long-time collaborator Hayden Calnin.

“This collection of songs is something I’m really proud of,” explains Storm of the record. “For me, it covers moments scattered over the past few years, moments that have been defining and pave the way for a new space I feel I’m moving into.

“There seems to have been a real cleansing emotionally through these songs and I’m starting to become really wide-eyed and excited for what lies ahead. I hope people can connect with these songs in a way I connected with myself writing them.”



At times Be Slow feels transcendental; musings that can only be born out of uncompromised honesty and unrelenting soul-searching. There is no bitterness to Storm’s writing, it’s hopeful in a way that eschews corniness.

Take latest single, ‘With You’, a cerebral exploration of psychical and circumstantial change.

“This is a simple love song, an unusual release for me,” muses Harrison of the track. “But it holds a very special place in my journey. It is the most recent song to be written on the EP and signals a big life change for me. Sonically it’s spacious and dreamy, which is a direct relation to the feeling I had when I wrote it.”

