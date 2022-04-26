Harry Styles has announced two additional Australian stadium shows for his upcoming Love on Tour 2023 global tour.

The additional shows will be held at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on February 25 and at Accor Stadium in Sydney on March 4. Tickets for the additional shows – plus his existing shows – are on sale to the general public tomorrow, April 27th. To deal with the expected overwhelming response, sale times are staggered as per below.

New shows – General public tickets go on sale Wednesday April 27:

Melbourne – 12pm AEST

Sydney – 1pm AEST

Existing shows – General public tickets go on sale Wednesday April 27:

Melbourne – 12pm AEST

Sydney – 1pm AEST

Perth – 1pm AWST

Auckland – 1pm NZST

Gold Coast – 2pm AEST

My Live Nation pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 26th 2022 (11am AEST).

The highly anticipated tour will begin in Perth on February 20th, Styles will then head to Melbourne, Gold Coast, and Sydney, before concluding in Auckland on March 7th. He’ll be joined on the tour by acclaimed British indie rock duo Wet Leg, whose self-titled debut album just topped the charts in the UK and Australia.

News of the tour – which is an extension of his current tour Love on Tour 2022 – comes just months after Styles confirmed that he wouldn’t be able to tour the two countries in 2022. “To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can’t believe it’s been four years,” he shared in a statement released via Live Nation at the time. “I can’t wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing news soon about new shows, I love you all so much – I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you.”

Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ 2023 Australia and New Zealand

My Live Nation pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 26th 2022 (11am AEST)

General sale begins Wednesday, April 27th 2022 (12pm AEST)

Tickets via livenation.com.au

Monday, February 20th

HBF Park, Perth, WA

Friday, February 24th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 25th (new date)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 28th

Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, March 3rd

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, March 4th (new date)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, March 7th

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ