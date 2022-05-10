Harry Styles has opened up about his mental health and the benefits of undergoing therapy.

The singer recently spoke to Better Homes & Gardens, where he got candid about how seeking help for his mental health allowed him to “open up rooms in himself” that he “didn’t know existed”.

“I thought it meant that you were broken,” Styles said. “I wanted to be the one who could say I didn’t need it.”

“[But] I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be,” he explained. “Losing it crying, losing it laughing—there’s no way, I don’t think, to feel more alive than that.”

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker also revealed in the interview that being in lockdown lead to him reflecting upon his time in One Direction.

“In lockdown, I started processing a lot of stuff that happened when I was in the band,” Styles said, adding that he “felt free” when he was finally able to pursue a solo career.

The admission comes following Harry sharing his track ‘As It Was’, the first single from his much-anticipated new album Harry’s House.

It’s the singer’s first new song since Fine Line was released in 2019. ‘As It Was’ is one of the 12 tracks that will feature on Harry’s House, set for release on May 20th.

The single is accompanied by an official music video: directed by Tanu Muino, which features styles wearing a gorgeous red coat and black scarf combination, standing out amidst a sea of grey-suited people.

