After teasing a major headline act earlier this week, Harvest Rock has officially dropped its 2025 lineup.

Headliners include The Strokes, in an exclusive Australian performance, and US country star Jelly Roll on his first visit to Australia.

The bill also features The War on Drugs, Vance Joy, M.I.A., Royel Otis, Wolfmother, Ministry of Sound Classical, Groove Armada (DJ set), Cloud Control, Genesis Owusu, The Jungle Giants, PNAU, Ruel, and more.

The two-day festival will feature local and international acts across two main stages, with additional performances from Lime Cordiale, Wolfmother (performing their debut album in full), The Presets, Skream & Benga, Shaboozey, and Sneaky Sound System. Emerging talent includes Teenage Joans, Divebar Youth, Sunsick Daisy, and Velvet Trip.

Beyond the music, Harvest Rock will showcase South Australia’s wine and food culture. The Amuse-Bouche Stage will host culinary stars, comedians, and podcasters, while the Wildwoods & Cellar Door precinct, curated by Duncan Welgemoed and Nick Stock, will highlight regional produce.

Harvest Rock is presented by Secret Sounds with Kicks Entertainment and Live Nation. Tickets and updates are available at harvestrock.com.

Harvest Rock is set for October 25–26th at Adelaide’s Rymill & King Rodney Parks / Murlawirrapurka & Ityamai-Itpina.

Saturday, October 25th



The Strokes (Aus exclusive), The War on Drugs (Aus exclusive), Vance Joy, M.I.A., Lime Cordiale, Wolfmother (performing debut album), The Presets, Skream & Benga, Genesis Owusu, The Jungle Giants, Cloud Control (15 year anniversary), Vacations, Bag Raiders (live), Teenage Joans, Divebar Youth, Sunsick Daisy, Oscar the Wild, Any Young Mechanic

Sunday, October 26th

Jelly Roll, Royel Otis, Ministry of Sound Classical, Groove Armada (DJ set), Shaboozey, Pnau, Lauren Spencer Smith, Ruel, Sneaky Sound System, The Dreggs, Drew Baldridge, Julia Cole, Folk Bitch Trio, Mild Minds, Anna Lunoe, Velvet Trip, Towns, Coldwave, Colter, Apollo

Rymill & King Rodney Parks / Murlawirrapurka & Ityamai-Itpina