Hawthorne Heights, who kicked off their Australian tour last night, are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their second studio album If Only You Were Lonely with a special vinyl reissue.

Set for release on July 17th, the LP includes the Ohio-bred band’s chart-climbing single “Saying Sorry”, as well as essential hits like “This Is Who We Are”, “Pens and Needles”, and “I Am on Your Side”.

In addition to standard wide black vinyl, If Only You Were Lonely will also be available in several exclusive colorways, including Blue and Purple with Black Splatter via Hawthorne Heights, Pink Swirl via Urban Outfitters, and Ink Swirl via Craft Recordings/Victory Records.

Their Australian tour also comes in support of the anniversary, and kicked off in Perth last night (April 22nd). It will continue on to Adelaide tomorrow (April 24th), before Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. From there, Hawthorne Heights will head to Asia, Europe, the UK, and North America.

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Formed in 2001 under the name A Day in the Life, Hawthorne Heights quickly emerged as a defining force on the scene thanks to their arena-ready collision of pop punk, hardcore, and emo. Known for their signature interplay of melodic vulnerability and visceral catharsis, the band began with a lineup comprised of lead vocalist/guitarist JT Woodruff, guitarist Micah Carli, guitarist/unclean vocalist Casey Calvert, bassist/backing vocalist Matt Ridenour, and drummer Eron Bucciarelli.

In 2004, the five-piece caught the attention of Victory Records – the influential rock, metal, punk, and hardcore label whose roster has included seminal acts like Thursday, Taking Back Sunday, and more.

After making their triumphant debut with The Silence in Black and White – their Gold-certified 2004 LP featuring the iconic hit single “Ohio Is for Lovers”- the band returned to the studio in fall 2005 to create If Only You Were Lonely with award-winning producer David Bendeth (Paramore, Mayday Parade, Of Mice & Men).

Recorded at Water Music Recording Studios in New Jersey, and named for a B-side by The Replacements, the result is a 12-song powerhouse that boldly expanded their sound while adding even greater emotional depth to their songwriting.

Hawthorne Heights’ If Only You Were Lonely is available to pre-order now. For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

REMAINING DATES

Friday, April 24th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday, April 25th

The Croxton, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, April 26th

Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, April 28th (SOLD OUT)

The Brightside Outdoors, Brisbane QLD