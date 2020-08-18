Frontwoman of The Jezebels, Hayley Mary, is venturing out to do a few solo shows in Sydney next month, for those of us who are hankering for live music to return.

While us Melburnians still hunker down under stage four restrictions, Sydneysiders are in for a treat as concerts slowly make their way to a return, with Hayley Mary announcing two intimate, solo, acoustic shows both in Cronulla and Sydney.

Taking to Instagram, the illustrious singer-songwriter wrote that she was “pleased to announce” her upcoming “solo acoustic shows in Sydney” that will be taking place in September on both the 17th and 18th.

Playing alongside Sydney’s own indie-rock duo, Salarymen, both of the acts will be putting on intimate, acoustic sets that are sure to get us feeling good after months without live music.

From her debut EP The Piss, The Perfume to playing radio-favourite ‘Like A Woman Should’, Hayley Mary will be showcasing the best of the best of her discography in an acoustic, lovely setting.

As for Salarymen, you may expect to hear a few of their singles, including ‘Runaway’, ‘That Man’, and ‘Please’, played entirely acoustically.

Check out ‘Like A Woman Should’ by Hayley Mary:

Hayley Mary’s Solo Acoustic Shows

with Salarymen (acoustic)

Thursday, September 17th

Brass Monkey, Cronulla, NSW

Friday, September 18th

Landsdowne Hotel, Sydney, NSW

Tickets via Hayley Mary’s website.

Keen to see when Hayley Mary adds more gigs to her calendar? Hook into our Live Music Observer, and we’ll keep you updated on each and every gig that pops up as live music returns.