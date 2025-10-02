Hayley Williams has confirmed that Morgan Wallen is the target of her pointed lyric about a “racist country singer” on a track from her latest album.

The Paramore singer made the revelation during a recent interview with The New York Times podcast, where she was directly asked about the identity behind the line “I’ll be the biggest star at this racist country singer’s bar” from her song “Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party”.

“It could be a couple, but I’m always talking about Morgan Wallen, I don’t give a shit,” Williams said.

The singer’s candid response continued with characteristic defiance: “Find me at Whole Foods, bitch! I don’t care. I just don’t care.”

@popcast "I'll be the biggest star at this racist country singer's bar." Hayley Williams revealed to Popcast who that line on her new solo album is about — and why she felt the need to write about racial issues in the South. #hayleywilliams #paramore #fyp

Williams comments come after Wallen was previously filmed using the N-word back in 2021.

During the podcast interview, Williams emphasised the importance of using her voice on matters of race.

“I’m never not ready to scream at the top of my lungs about racial issues. I think it’s so intersectional that it overlaps with everything from climate change to LGBTQIA+ issues,” she explained.

The track appears on Williams’ third studio album, also titled Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. The collection is Williams’ first independent release since Paramore’s departure from Atlantic Records. It arrives via her new imprint, Post Atlantic, and is distributed by Secretly Distribution.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Face, Williams confirmed that Paramore are currently on a break but have not broken up.

“Do we ever know where we’re at?! We always take huge breaks. In order for us to metabolise shit that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums,” Williams explained.

“There are no better musicians in the world than Zac and Taylor,” Williams said, referring to drummer Zac Farro and guitarist Taylor York. “I feel such a vindication in knowing that nobody can discount Paramore. But it’s also really important for me to strengthen other muscles and these parts of myself that I deflated because I was scared that people were going to notice me too much.”