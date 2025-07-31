Hayley Williams has released a surprise set of 17 new singles, all produced by longtime collaborator Daniel James.

The Paramore frontwoman wrote, played, and recorded much of the music herself, with contributions from Brian Robert Jones, Joey Howard, and a guest appearance from Jim-E Stack (Lorde) on “True Believer”.

The collection is Williams’ first independent release since Paramore’s departure from Atlantic Records. It arrives via her new imprint, Post Atlantic, and is distributed by Secretly Distribution.

The new collection highlights Williams’ range across several genres. It includes the alt-rock track “Mirtazapine”, performed live last week with Bleachers; “Glum”, which uses vocal effects to explore loneliness; the Americana-inspired “Whim”; and “Ice in My OJ”, a reworked version of a 2004 song from her side project Mammoth City Messengers.

The release officially dropped today but fans began circulating tracks earlier in the week after finding a hidden link on Hayley Williams’ website. Subscribers received access codes via email, with a note encouraging fans to share if needed. The link was later taken down, but not before songs spread online.

The collection also includes tracks like “Hard”, “Negative Self Talk”, “Discovery Channel”, and “Love Me Different”.

This marks Williams’ third solo project, following the critically acclaimed Petals for Armor (2020) and Flowers for Vases / Descansos (2021). While those releases leaned heavily into themes of grief and personal transformation, the new material feels more expansive and unrestrained, with moments of deadpan humour and stylistic experimentation. If Petals was a reckoning and Flowers a reset, this feels like a release — a body of work unburdened by label pressure, genre expectation, or the need for explanation.

The drop comes just days after Paramore celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album All We Know Is Falling by releasing a digital deluxe edition, which includes the Summer Tic EP on streaming for the first time. The band has spent the past year touring internationally as main support for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and earned historic Grammy wins for This Is Why, becoming the first female-fronted band to win Best Rock Album in the award’s 31-year history.

Meanwhile, Paramore bandmate Zac Farro recently released his first solo album, Operator, via his label Congrats Records.