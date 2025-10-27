Hayley Williams has released a new single, “Good Ol’ Days”, one of two songs that will appear on the final physical form of her album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, arriving next month.

Last week, she debuted the song live at Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians event in New York City.

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party originally dropped as a surprise collection of 17 unsequenced singles. Fans took to social media, working up their own track listings and even creating hayleysingles.com, where thousands of fans were able to share their preferred order just as Williams had hoped.

Later the album was released digitally with 18 tracks including the single “Parachute”, and has been streamed over 110 million times in the 7 weeks since its digital release. Fans can still pre-order the physical album today, and a series of live listening events have been planned in record stores around the world.

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party was produced entirely by Daniel James. Williams wrote, played and recorded a variety of instruments across each of the 18 songs, with cross-project contributions from long-time collaborators Brian Robert Jones and Joey Howard, and contributions from Jim-E Stack on “True Believer,” which just earned Williams her first solo Billboard Alternative Sales No. 1.

After 20+ years spent fulfilling their contract for Atlantic Records – a contract Williams signed as a mere teenager – Paramore announced in December of 2023 that they were finally an independent band. This surprise collection is self-released by Hayley Williams on her new venture Post Atlantic, distributed via Secretly Distribution.

Appearing alongside Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff in Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians series, Williams said Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party will likely be her last album under her name. Instead, she wants to continue playing in bands, because she prefers “being with other people”.

ANZ fans of the Paramore singer-songwriter can enjoy Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party on November 5th-6th with listening parties at the following record stores: Melbourne’s Happy Valley, Sydney’s HUM Records, Auckland’s Southbound Records, Christchurch’s Penny Lane, Dunedin’s Relics, and Slowboat in Wellington.

Hayley Williams’ “Good Ol’ Days” is out now.