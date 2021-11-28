It’s been four long years since the last Paramore album but the wait looks set to be at an end very soon. Hayley Williams teased the return of the band next year in a new message to fans.

In a newsletter post, Williams hinted at Paramore’s comeback. “Before I go, thank y’all so much for the incredible support these last couple years,” she said. “I know we didn’t get to properly come together to sing and vent and sweat it all out…but I do think that Petals and descansos lived exactly the lives they were meant to. Besides, Paramore can’t be ‘on a break’ forever now can we?”

She concluded with an even bigger hint: “I love y’all. See you sometime next year?” Elsewhere in the newsletter post, Williams praised the support she received from her Paramore band members as she pursued her solo career.

“The guys were by my side nearly the entire process,” she explained. “If not actually working on the project with me then cheering me on. I even got to write with a few friends outside of – but very much connected to – Paramore, who taught me so much and gave me so much to be inspired by. Petals would likely not even exist if not for Joey Howard, his bass guitar, and a drum machine!!”

Paramore’s last release was 2017’s After Laughter, their fifth studio album. That reached number three on the ARIA Album Chart and number six on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Since then, Williams has released two solo albums, 2020’s Petals for Armor and this year’s Flowers for Vases/Descansos. Williams tried different genres from the usual Paramore sound, with the former exploring experimental pop and the latter being grounded in folk.

