Hayley Williams has announced her first solo headlining tour with an ambitious plan to combat ticket scalping, implementing multiple verification systems designed to keep tickets at face value and in the hands of genuine fans.

The ‘Hayley Williams at a Bachelorette Party Tour’ will launch across North America in March, supported by what the Paramore frontwoman describes as extensive anti-scalping measures developed in partnership with Openstage (as per Rolling Stone). The verified fan presale system requires two-factor authentication, with fans needing to verify both email addresses and phone numbers to access unique purchase codes.

Williams addressed the complexities of modern ticket sales in a detailed Instagram statement, acknowledging the frustrations fans face. “You shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to buy tickets to see the show, but unfortunately, it’s a broken and convoluted system,” she explained. “My team and I are doing everything we can, and I am hopeful that the processes we’ve put into place will get as many tickets into the hands of my fans (at face value) as possible.”

While verification doesn’t guarantee ticket access, it ensures fans compete against each other rather than automated bots and professional scalpers.

Additional protective measures include a face value ticket exchange system for legitimate resales, preventing tickets from being sold through major platforms like Ticketmaster and AXS above their original cost. In eligible states, ticket transfers will be completely disabled to limit secondary market opportunities on sites like SeatGeek and StubHub, though fans in New York and Chicago won’t benefit from this particular restriction.

Williams acknowledged the limitations of her approach while remaining optimistic about its effectiveness. “I want to get tickets into the hands of my fans, at a price that is as reasonable as I could get it,” she stated. “It’s been tough (to say the least), and unfortunately, there’s just no way to guarantee that zero tickets get scalped. But we’re doing our best.”

The tour supports her third solo album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, released in August. Williams expressed her enthusiasm for returning to live performance, promising fans they’ll “dance, scream, and cry together” during the upcoming shows.