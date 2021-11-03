The next couple of months are stacked with fascinating music documentaries thanks to HBO, with films on Alanis Morissette, the late DMX, Juice WRLD, and even Kenny G on the way.

The new collection of films in HBO’s Music Box series begins on November 18th with Jagged, an intimate exploration of Morissette’s iconic 1995 breakout album Jagged Little Pill.

Don’t be expecting Morissette herself to check out the doc though: despite her initial involvement in the project, she’s since come out against it, stating that she won’t be promoting or supporting the film.

“This was not the story I agreed to tell,” she said. “I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted.”

A DMX film is also incoming, a detailed portrait of the rapper in the final years of his life as he battled with addiction, fame, and inner demons. There’s also a Juice WRLD doc, exploring how the late hip hop artist impacted the genre during his brief but memorable career.

If seriously smooth jazz is more your thing, Listening to Kenny G will offer an examination of the most popular instrumentalist of all time, asking why he remains so polarising to so many. Mr. Saturday Night, meanwhile, is the untold story of Robert Stigwood, the man behind Saturday Night Fever and a pivotal figure in the disco era.

One new film in the Music Box series will air each week in November and December: Jagged on November 18th, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand on November 25th, Listening to Kenny G on December 2nd, Mr. Saturday Night on December 9th, and Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss on December 16th. They’ll follow the first Music Box doc, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, which came out in July.

Check out the trailer for Music Box: