HEADSEND are releasing their debut EP.

After announcing their arrival as one of the most exciting young bands in Australia with key support slots for Tool and AC/DC last year, the Byron Bay three-piece of Rasmus King, Kyuss King, and Bon Soric will drop Angel Glands on Friday, March 27th.

It will be swiftly followed by a run of celebratory shows across Australia between March and May.

The band are also confirmed for English festival The Great Escape in the latter month. More UK and European tour dates are set to be announced.

In their nascent career so far, HEADSEND have supported Wunderhorse on the English band’s sold-out Australian tour and shared stages with legendary bands such as Tool and AC/DC. They have played over 40 shows across their home country in the last year alone, highlighting their intense work ethic.

Angel Glands features “Stove”, “Chugg”, and the recently released “And Angel”.

The EP, which was recorded live in-studio by Nick DiDia (Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine, Stone Temple Pilots), preserves the dynamics and physicality that have cemented their reputation as one of Australia’s best up-and-coming live acts.

Arriving alongside today’s EP announcement is the news that HEADSEND have joined the roster of EMI / Universal Music Australia.

HEADSEND have signed to the local label in partnership with American Recordings / Republic Records in the US.

They will be released globally through the Universal Music Group, with Polydor UK supporting as the frontline label in the UK. The band are signed to TAP Music for global management and WME for live bookings.

Mark Holland, EMI Music Australia Managing Director, says HEADEND are “one of the most exciting live acts” in the country.

“I’ve been lucky to see them play in clubs, theatres, and arenas, and their performances always draw the audience in completely. The EMI Music Australia team is thrilled to be part of their journey, supporting them as they grow and evolve on their own terms,” he shares.

Sean Warner, President and CEO – Universal Music Australia + New Zealand President and CEO, adds: “HEADSEND are an exciting new force in music, and their reputation as a powerful live act is already resonating internationally. We’re pleased to partner with them and our global label network as they continue to grow internationally.”

“We are so proud to welcome HEADSEND to Republic Records and to be partnering with our friends at EMI and Universal Music Australia to help take this band to a global audience. From the very beginning, it was clear they’re building something special, and we’re incredibly excited about what’s ahead,” says David Wolter, EVP / Head of A&R at Republic Records.