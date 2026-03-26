HEADSEND’s debut EP is out now, capturing the raw energy that’s quickly made them one of Australia’s most talked-about live acts.

The Byron Bay three-piece of Rasmus King, Kyuss King, and Bon Soric have released Angel Glands, which includes ferocious tracks “Stove” and “Chugg”, the anthemic “And Angel”, and their latest single “Do Do”.

The EP, which was recorded live in-studio by Nick DiDia (Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine, Stone Temple Pilots), preserves the dynamics and physicality that have cemented their reputation as one of Australia’s best up-and-coming live acts.

Built first and foremost as a live band, HEADSEND’s rise has been defined on stage. Over the past year, the trio have sharpened their reputation through relentless touring, supporting Wunderhorse on their sold-out Australian run and stepping onto arena and stadium stages with Tool and AC/DC. It’s a trajectory earned the hard way: loud, direct sets that prioritise feel over polish and leave little distance between band and audience.

To celebrate the EP’s release, the band will be playing a hometown show tonight (March 27th) at Byron Bay’s Howl and Moan, before heading off on tour next week, hitting Torquay, Sydney, Bryon Bay, Melbourne, and Coolangatta. See here for details.

Then in May, they’ll head to the UK to play the Great Escape festival, with more UK and European tour dates to follow – marking the next expansion of the up-and-comers.

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Alongside the EP’s announcement earlier this month came news that HEADSEND joined the roster of EMI/Universal Music Australia, in partnership with American Recordings / Republic Records in the US.

“HEADSEND are an exciting new force in music, and their reputation as a powerful live act is already resonating internationally. We’re pleased to partner with them and our global label network as they continue to grow internationally,” Sean Warner, President and CEO of Universal Music ANZ, said at the time.

HEADSEND’s EP Angel Glands is out now.