LA industrial trio HEALTH are bringing their brand of beautiful brutality to Australian stages this year, with a newly announced headline tour.

Joined by special guests Perturbator and King Yosef, the trio will kick off their tour on September 18th in Brisbane, before shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide, and Fremantle. Check out the full dates below.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am (local) on Friday, February 20th. A presale will run from 10am (local) on Thursday, February 19th – sign up here.

A band equally capable of delighting and devastating with their versatile take on bewitching and aggressive industrial flavours set against brooding soundscapes, HEALTH are the ultimate amalgamation of dexterity and modern ennui.

Their cult-like ascension has spanned two decades, six critically-acclaimed full-length albums, collaborations with the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Poppy, and Lamb of God, tours with Nine Inch Nails, Sleep Token, and Bad Omens, ongoing exclusive remixes, an online presence that bridges satire with genuine connection, high profile video game collabs, and an insatiable desire to weld infectious pop sensibilities into abrasive and primitive sonic landscapes.

Releasing their self-titled album in 2007, HEALTH most recently expanded on their 2023 full-length RAT WARS with their 2025 record CONFLICT DLC. Signalling a neon-soaked gateway into the band’s most thrilling era to date, CONFLICT DLC dextrously added to their pre-existing array of fan favourites, from TEARS through to Major Crimes and THE DRAIN.

Most recently performing an almost entirely headline Australian run back in 2024, returning in 2025 as part of Knotfest Australia, HEALTH have absolutely become a beloved fixture on Australian stages.

French darksynth pioneer Perturbator will make his Australian return in 2026, set to arrive armed with his trademark cyberpunk-meets-metal stylings, lined with sprawling atmospherics, palpitating rhythms and dystopian thematics.

Meanwhile, American producer and visionary artist King Yosef coats industrial hardcore and metal with razor-sharp edges. He has produced for the likes of Ski Mask the Slump God, co-produced and developed artists such as Zheani, Ghrins and Punishment Suite, and has crafted his own solo creations, while working on bustling side projects.

HEALTH AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Friday, September 18th

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, September 19th

Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Sunday, September 20th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, September 23rd

Odeon, Hobart TAS

Friday, September 25th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday, September 26th

Metropolis, Fremantle WA