Snow Patrol’s new song with Australian pop royalty Kylie Minogue, teased last week, has just been released.

Written by the Irish band with Minogue specifically in mind, “These Alarms” was initially recorded for their 2024 album, The Forest is the Path, under the working title ‘KYLIE’. However, upon completion, the trio decided to hold the song back until they could record it with the local icon. Check it out below.

“The story behind this song was irresistible,” Minogue said.

“Hearing there was a demo called ‘Kylie’ that had been living in the Snow Patrol archives was a complete surprise and, naturally, I was curious to hear it.

“[Frontman] Gary is such a brilliant songwriter, so to be invited into the band’s world is a total honour.”

Lightbody added: “As a huge Kylie fan I originally wrote ‘These Alarms’ with her in mind… but when we finished the song we quickly realised something huge was missing from it. We all knew it was Kylie’s voice that was the missing piece.

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“Nate suggested we send it to her to see if she would join us on it. So, in hope (and with many fingers and toes crossed) we sent it off, it reached Kylie and we heard back that she liked it.

“Kylie recorded her wonderful voice on it and finally the song felt complete. From the minute she recorded her vocals we knew, to properly honour Kylie and the song, it needed to have a life on its own and not be buried somewhere on an album, but live in its own universe, because the song had its own very unique genesis, journey and destination. We could not be more delighted to be releasing a song with Kylie, the queen of pop herself, out into the world.”

The release comes only days after it was hinted that Minogue could be one of the surprise guests on Madonna’s highly anticipated forthcoming album.

The pair fuelled longstanding rumours of a collaboration during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where they conspicuously sidestepped questions about whether the Australian pop icon features on Confessions II.

When host Graham Norton raised speculation, Madonna smiled and replied: “Why do you have to know everything? You’re very nosy,” she joked. “It’s my job to be mysterious”. Meanwhile, Minogue simply laughed it off, after sharing a look with Madonna. “[She’s] good at deflecting,” she said.