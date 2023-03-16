The Wiggles are continuing their recent renaissance with a new album.

After enjoying a hugely successful 2022, which included being Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover stars, the beloved children’s group are releasing their new album, Ready, Steady, Wiggle!, on April 14th (pre-save/pre-order here).

The album will feature several new songs such as ‘I’m the Tree of Wisdom’, iconic nursery rhymes including ‘Incy Wincy Spider’, and plenty of reimagined classics.

“Get ready to Wiggle, everyone! The Ready, Steady, Wiggle! album is the ultimate musical party that will keep you singing and dancing all day long!” Red Wiggle, Simon Pryce, says.

“We’ve got all your favourite Wiggly classics like ‘Toot Toot’, ‘Chugga Chugga’, ‘Big Red Car’, ‘Do the Propeller!’, ‘Fruit Salad’, and ‘Hot Potato’, and some brand-new tracks like ‘The Clue Song’ and ‘Water Is My Favourite Drink’! There are a whopping 50 Wiggles songs, so there’s something for everyone!”

The Wiggles will have high hopes for their new album after topping the ARIA Albums Chart last year with their double album ReWiggled, which was their first-ever number one album in Australia. They also earned two ARIA Awards, including the publicly-voted Best Australian Live Act, cementing their position as the world’s biggest children’s group.

The Wiggles are also in with a chance of winning two awards at this year’s Rolling Stone Australia Awards, which make their return to Sydney on April 4th for a special night to celebrate Australian music. They’re up for Best Record for ReWiggled, although they face stern competition from the likes of Gang of Youths, Julia Jacklin, and Spacey Jane. They’re also nominated for the Rolling Stone Global Award which is chosen by representatives from Rolling Stone’s international editorial teams.

In other Wiggles news, the group are currently on a national sold-out tour, which concludes at the end of April. More information about the tour is available here.

The Wiggles’ Ready, Steady, Wiggle! is out April 14th via ABC Music.