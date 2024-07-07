Herbie Hancock has announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The American jazz artist will perform this October with his full live band, marking his first visit here since 2019.

The tour begins at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on October 8th, followed by the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington on October 9th. Hancock will then head to Sydney for two shows at the Opera House Concert Hall on October 11th and 12th, followed by the Canberra Theatre on October 14th, and the QPAC Concert Hall in Brisbane on October 17th.

Hancock will also star at the Melbourne International Jazz Festival at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on October 19th, before moving on to Adelaide’s Festival Theatre on October 20th and concluding at Perth Concert Hall on October 22nd.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 11th at 9am local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Wednesday, July 10th at 9am and ending Thursday, July 11th at 8am.

Fans should note that the Opera House pre-sales begin on July 9th at 9am local time, and general sales for the Sidney Myer Music Bowl start on July 9th at 1pm local time.

Herbie Hancock’s influence on music spans seven decades and includes 14 Grammy Awards. His classic hits such as “Cantaloupe Island”, “Chameleon”, and “Rockit” have solidified his reputation. The Washington Post hailed him as “today’s greatest living artist.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In Miles Davis’s autobiography, he wrote, “Herbie was the step after Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk, and I haven’t heard anybody yet who has come after him.” Hancock has transcended limitations and genres while maintaining his unmistakable voice, captivating audiences worldwide.

Herbie Hancock 2024 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Live Nation pre-sale: Wednesday, July 10th at 9am – Thursday, July 11 at 8am

General public tickets on sale: Thursday, July 11th at 9am

*Opera House pre-sale commences July 9 at 9am, on sale Thursday, July 11 at 9am.

**Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Melbourne International Jazz Festival) on sale commences July 9 from 1pm.

For more information visit livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

Tuesday, October 8th

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Wednesday, October 9th

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Friday, October 11th

Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney

Saturday, October 12th

Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney

Monday, October 14th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Thursday, October 17th

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, October 19th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Sunday, October 20th

Festival Theatre, Adelaide

Tuesday, October 22th

Concert Hall, Perth