The first three artists fighting it out to be the Australia representative at next year’s Eurovision have been announced by SBS and it looks like it’s going to be fiercely competitive.

As per The Music Network, Jaguar Jonze, Paulini, and Isaiah Firebrance will compete in February next year to be selected for the iconic singing competition.

After a whopping 700 songs were submitted for consideration by musicians, the shortlisted songs will now be matched with the artists, with the combinations being announced soon.

Jaguar Jonze has previous with Eurovision, competing to represent Australia last year, coming in sixth place. She insists a lot has happened in the meantime though. “I am honoured and bubbling with excitement to be performing at Eurovision – Australia Decides again in 2022,” she said. “The imagination, creativity and talent of the performances is always so inspirational, it’s such a special place to express yourself as a musician and an artist.”

“My song is going to be a moment that celebrates our resilience and the little steps that lead to big change, as well as push my creative boundaries to another level,” Jonze added.

Paulini, meanwhile, shared her excitement at getting to perform live again. “I’m super excited to be part of Eurovision – Australia Decides, after all it’s been ages since any of us have really been able to perform to anyone other than our families,” she said.

“That also means it’s been a little while since I’ve been able to belt out any of the big notes I’m known for. But that is something the audience can definitely expect to hear in my new single which I’ll be performing at Eurovision – Austalia Decides on the Gold Coast in 2022.”

Firebrace has experience in singing competitions before having won The X Factor back in 2016. He then represented Australia at Eurovision the following year, coming in ninth place. Four years later, he says he’s coming back better than ever.

“I can’t tell you anything more except that I’m singing a duet with someone incredible and that we co-wrote the song,” Firebrace said. “What I can tell you is that I cannot wait to share everything with you and that Eurovision – Australia Decides is going to be the biggest party on the Gold Coast.”

Eurovision – Australia Decides will be hosted by Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst and the winner will be announced on SBS on Saturday, February 26th.

