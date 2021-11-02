Following the release of her debut, chart-topping album, Been Doin’ It for A Bit, Ruby Fields has announced a run of national tour dates which will see her performing in intimate theatres around the country.

The tour is set to kick off in February 2022, and will see Ruby and her band take to the stages of Brisbane’s QPAC and Sydney’s City Recital Hall, before wrapping up in Melbourne’s Recital Hall in April.

“We are incredibly excited to tour the album in the way we always imagined and to give everyone an immersive experience in some beautiful hand-picked theatres,” Ruby Fields says of the following tour. “Hope to see you there.”

Ruby Fields’ debut album, Been Doin’ It For A Bit, is out now via Space 44.

Ruby Fields Been Doin’ It for A Bit Theatre Tour 2022

Friday, February 18th, 2022

QPAC, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday,February 26th, 2022

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 23rd, 2022

Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne, VIC