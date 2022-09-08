Going to an actual concert venue to see a concert? That’s old school. Thanks to BWS and Spotify, you could be witnessing the world’s first-ever concert held within a bottle-o cool room.

The liquor and streaming giants have come together to launch a special concert from inside everyone’s favourite part of the bottle-o – the concert will put the “cool” into “cool room.”

BWS and Spotify have recruited two excellent acts for the special concerts. New Zealand duo Broods will perform at BWS Fountain Gate Drive in Melbourne on Thursday, September 29th, before Aussie duo Client Liaison will get things moving in the BWS Glebe cool room in Sydney on Thursday, October 27th.

If you fancy attending either cool concert, you can enter the draw via www.bwscoolroom.com.au to secure your spot. There’s only a limited number of tickets up for grabs – obvious if you’ve ever squeezed through a packed cool room trying to find the perfect crate – so you’ll have to have your fingers crossed.

For the Broods concert, you have until Thursday, September 22nd to enter the draw, before the competition for the Client Liaison concert goes live on Friday, September 30th.

30 double passes are available for Broods at BWS Fountain Gate Drive, while 20 double passes are available for Client Liaison at BWS Glebe. Don’t worry if you live far away from Melbourne or Sydney – 1 double pass, flights, accommodation, and transfers for winners outside of the host state are also on offer for both concerts.

The only conditions are you must have downloaded the BWS app and created an account (and also be an Aussie resident over the age of 18).

“Whether it’s a night in with friends, a festival or celebration, a trip to the local BWS store and a Spotify playlist on shuffle are the secret ingredients to any great social occasions,” BWS Managing Director Scot Davidson insists. According to Davidson, the experience will be like the renowned “Tiny Desk Concert but way cooler.”

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.