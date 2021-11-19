Ausmusic T-Shirt Day returns today, with backing by some of the biggest names in Australian music.

Support Act is behind the nationwide campaign, which aims to support Australian musicians, and raise necessary funds for music workers that have been hit the hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, support act has pledged $22.8 million by way of 10,000 crisis relief grants to those across the live music and performing arts industries, as well as providing mental health and wellbeing support to thousands more.

This year, the likes of Jessica Mauboy, 5 Seconds of Summer, Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, Peking Duk, The Amity Affliction, Neil Finn, and John Stevens are all jumping on as ambassadors.

“While there is now light at the end of the COVID tunnel, thanks to the massive uptake of vaccinations across Australia,” comments Support Act CEO, Clive Miller, “there is still a long way to go before the music industry is operating at pre-pandemic levels.”

He continues, “We know just how much the Australian community loves and misses their live music, which is why we are asking everyone with a passion for Australian music to get behind this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day to help raise the funds we urgently need to continue providing our support services to music workers in crisis.”

Participants of #ausmusictshirt day are encouraged to use the hashtag, and tag Support Act, triple j and ARIA, all of which are supporting the initiative. You can also buy an Ausmusic T-Shirt, fundraise and donate to Support Act.

Check out what some of our favourite Aussie musicians are repping this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day below.

Happy #AusmusicTShirtDay ! I’m wearing queen slayer @eccavandal 🔥.Pls consider donating to @SupportAct who have been a lighthouse to so many music workers + artists struggling thru these lockdowns, myself included. Your help will be appreciated 🙏🏾. https://t.co/BL7wwvF9Ls pic.twitter.com/fBhgBm57VR — NGAIIRE (@NGAIIRE) November 19, 2021

today is #AusMusicTshirtDay in Australia, which aims to support local music workers in crisis 🇦🇺♥️ @tameimpala #AusMusicMonth pic.twitter.com/BIW1K4wvQx — Holly Humberstone (@HolHumberstone) November 18, 2021

It’s #ausmusictshirtday! This year I’m rocking @BudjerahS in support of @SupportAct and all the amazing work they do for the Australian music industry Make sure to show your support by wearing your favourite ausmusic tee, making a donation and celebrate aussie music! pic.twitter.com/Oyjoz8Klmf — Jessica Mauboy (@jessicamauboy) November 19, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Domestic La La (@domestic_lala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Mooney (@georgiamooney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australian Music Vault (@australianmusicvault)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troy Cassar-Daley🎸 (@troycassardaley)