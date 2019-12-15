2020 is going to be a big year for rap fans in Australia, with SAINt JHN set to make his Australian debut tour in March.

Tickets are available online here. But we think you’re feeling lucky this Christmas. So go ahead! Enter the competition!

Live Nation’s 24 Days of Christmas Competition

Day #16: SAINt JHN

We think there’s nothing greater than a gift of live music for Christmas.

Thanks to Live Nation, we’re giving you the chance to win up to 24 live gig experiences this Christmas.

To enter, subscribe to the Tone Deaf below, and tell us in 250 characters or less why you think SAINt JHN tickets would be the greatest Christmas gift ever.



Tickets are issued by the promoter. Click here for terms and conditions.