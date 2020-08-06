The Zoë Kravitz-led reboot of Nick Hornby’s cult classic High Fidelity has been cancelled after one season by Hulu.

The series, reimagined the John Cusack-starring 2000 movie from a female perspective, with Kravitz taking the lead role of Rob — a pop culture-dweeb and a record store owner in a rapidly-gentrifying area. Kravitz is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, the latter who portrayed Cusack’s ex-girlfriend Marie DeSalle in the original film. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir also starred in the series.

Following the reboot announcement in 2018, John Cusack offered up a few choice words about the Hulu adaption. “They want to brand their thing with our thing—they’ll fuck it up,” he wrote. “The woman part seems good / the rest not so much—but it’s Nick’s book hope at least he’s involved—if he’s not—it’ll suck.”

It has not been revealed why Hulu chose to can the series after just one season. The first season was generally met with positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Back in April, it was revealed that rocker Liz Phair was initially almost cast as Marie De Salle in the 2000 film.

“I remember that we initially focused on the possibility of finding a real singer to do the role of Marie. Like a musician. I was really pushing for Liz Phair because she and I were old friends from North Chicago,” screenwriter DV DeVincentis revealed in a feature with Consequence of Sound. “And I thought Liz would kill it. She became one of the more important musicians to come out of Chicago in the ’90s. So, we actually had a read-through of the script in Chicago with Liz reading the role. We did it at Joanie Cusack’s house. And she was totally great. And we’re like, ‘She’s an actress. Oh my God.’”

Ultimately the role ended up going to Lisa Bonet because the screenwriters “wanted her to be mystifying.”