Hilary Duff has hit back at claims made in ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter’s posthumous memoir, calling it an “uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

Following the shock death of the teen popstar at the age of 34 last weekend, it was revealed that Carter had been working on a memoir, which is now set to be titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life and will be released by Ballast Books on November 15.

While the book is sure to fly off the shelves, one person who isn’t keen on its release is Carter’s former girlfriend and fellow popstar, Hilary Duff, whom he dated on and off from 2000 until 2003.

According to Aaron’s book, he and Duff lost their virginities to one another when he was 12 and she was “about 13” – something Duff has since vehemently denied.

An excerpt of the book obtained by the New York Post read: “Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel… in LA. I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th [September 28 2000], but I don’t remember. Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out.”

In an interview with DailyMail.com, the Lizzie McGuire star hit back at the claim, saying, “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalise on this tragedy without taking the appropriate time or care to fact-check the validity of his work.”

‘To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

It comes after Duff shared a heartfelt message to Aaron via Instagram after he was found dead in his bathtub by his maid.

“For Aaron – I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” it read. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply.”

