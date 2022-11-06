The world is reacting to the shock news of singer, rapper and television star Aaron Carter’s death at the age of 34.

Carter rose to fame as a pre-teen in the 1990s in the wake of big brother Nick’s success with the Backstreet Boys, releasing hits like ‘I Want Candy’ and ‘Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)’ and was famously embroiled in a “love triangle” between Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan for a number of years.

He was found unresponsive in the bathtub of his California home by the house sitter, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they had responded to an emergency call that a man had drowned in the bath around 11AM on Saturday, and homicide detectives were now investigating the scene as standard practice.

Carter’s on-again-off-again fiancée Melanie Martin, who is the mother of his only child, Prince Lyric Carter, shared a two-second video to TikTok in the wake of the news.

The clip shows Martin sobbing as she drives – flagged by TikTok as a dangerous activity.

She also released a statement to TMZ, confirming Carter’s death.

“I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father,” she continued. “Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

“Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter,” legendary songwriter Diane Warren wrote on Twitter.

New Kids on the Block shared a group post: “We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.”

The original Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Melissa Joan Hart, shared a throwback photo with Carter to Instagram.

“Sending love to the family and friends and fans of Aaron Carter,” she wrote. “Rest In Peace!”

One-time girlfriend Hilary Duff shared a heartfelt message to her Instagram: “For Aaron – I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” it read. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply.”

Television star Spencer Pratt shared one of Carter’s last posts, a clip from a TikTok battle the two had recently, along with a simple “RIP.”

Carter’s last tweet was directed at Kanye West after Ye shared screenshots claiming he was “mentally misdiagnosed” and drugged to make him “a manageable well behaved celebrity”.

“Yo Kanye let’s talk… man to man,” Carter had written.

His final social media post was a music video shared to Instagram that showed the singer-turned-rapper singing the lyrics “I’ll tell my honey I’ll be gone but it’s not for long,” in a collaboration with Mic Garcia.

Garcia has posted several times in the hours since Carter’s death, including screenshots of their text messages and a tearful Instagram Live.

Although he had previously suffered with addictions, just three days before his death Carter passed field sobriety tests after being pulled over for a suspected DUI.

He had also told TMZ back in September that he didn’t really smoke weed any more, and was five years clean, though he was planning to take Martin to court for “defamation of character”.