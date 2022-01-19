In what’s comes as a glimmer of hope that 2022 might not be so bad after all is the news that noughties icon Hilary Duff is considering a return to music.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan about her role in How I Met Your Father, Duff was asked the question that anyone who grew up to Hils’ bangers wants to know – Does she plan on dropping any new tunes in the not-too-distant future?

“I’m not working on music right now but I have been talking to my husband [fellow artist Matthew Koma] about getting into the studio and starting to stretch the muscles a little bit,” Duff revealed.

“I really want to, but I need time to figure out what I’m saying, what kind of record I’m making, and who it’s for. But, yes, I want to.”

She continued, “You know how annoying it is to go to a concert, and they don’t play the hits? I want to serve people what they want, but I also want it to be authentic to who I am now, and that’s very complicated.”

It could be that the singer and actor may be apprehensive to release new tracks after she managed to ruffle millennial feathers back in December 2020 when she broke the devastating news that the highly-anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot had been cancelled.

After announcing the series would be revived back in 2019, Hils broke our collective hearts after revealing the project would be canned as Disney+’s plan with Lizzie apparently did not “align” with the way she saw the character.

“I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” she explained at the time, crushing our inner tween selves.

