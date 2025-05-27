Hilltop Hoods will drop their ninth studio album in August.

Set for release on Friday, August 1st via Island Records Australia/UMA records, their ninth album, Fall From the Light, will feature 12 tracks, including guest appearances from Kiwi band Six60, Nyassa, as well as former AFL player Marlon Motlop on lead single “The Gift”.

It marks the bands first studio album since 2019’s The Great Expanse, and their ninth since debuting in 1999 with A Matter of Time.

“This album has been an exercise in patience. Six years is a long time between albums, but there’s a good reason for that…” says Suffa. “There was a lot happening, in the world and in our lives. But it turns out (from my perspective anyway), that time was the albums strength, not its weakness.

“We’ve never been so thorough, so pedantic with an album before. The result is something that’s been carefully crafted with an extreme attention to detail. It’s an album that we’re really proud of, and a body of music that we can’t wait to share with everyone.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“After the longest period between albums, I’m so proud to be able to finally release this body of work to our listeners… and really can’t wait to deliver these new tunes live,” adds DJ Debris.

Recorded throughout New Zealand and various Australian cities such as Melbourne, Darwin, and the group’s hometown Adelaide, Fall From the Light promises to be one of the most highly anticipated Australian releases of the year.

Recent single “Don’t Happy, Be Worry” will also feature on the group’s forthcoming album. The trio’s unique style shone through on the track which aimed to bring a bit of happiness to those suffering from corporate anxieties.

“We wrote ‘Don’t Happy, Be Worry’ because everyone seems a little worked up. We thought that we’d lighten the mood a little” Suffa said at the time.

To celebrate the release of Fall From the Light, the LP will be released on limited edition 180-gram 2LP coloured vinyl variants, available through the group’s official store, JB Hi-Fi, and selected retailers. The first vinyl pressing features a special gatefold design, complete with an exclusive obi-strip, making it a special collectors item for longtime fans.

Hilltop Hoods’ Fall From the Light is out Friday, August 1st via Island Records Australia/UMA records.